A 38-year-old Ardmore man was arrested early Wednesday morning on complaints of shooting with intent and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle after allegedly chasing down and shooting at a vehicle carrying his wife and an unnamed victim shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to APD Capt. Keith Ingle, the alleged shooter objected to his wife leaving their residence with another individual before retrieving a firearm and giving chase.

Ingle said the alleged suspect fired more than 15 shots from a .40 caliber pistol into the moving vehicle containing the two occupants. The driver was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the leg, while the alleged suspect’s wife was treated and released from Mercy Hospital Ardmore with gunshot wounds to the torso.

APD was tipped off to a possible location for the suspect, responding to a Ardmore residence where other individuals were believed to be present. According to Ingle, APD SWAT members assisted in retrieving the individuals from the home without incident before searching for the suspect. Ingle said the suspect was later found in a nearby storage building belonging to an unoccupied home and taken into custody without incident shortly after 3 a.m. APD officers were also able to retrieve the gun believed to have been used in the alleged shooting.

Ingle said the department would recommend charges of shooting with intent and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle to the district attorney’s office. The suspect is expected to go before a judge Thursday.