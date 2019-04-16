BETHEL ACRES — Robust McLoud hitting was too much for Bethel to handle Monday as the Lady Redskins rolled to a 17-4 victory.

McLoud racked up 24 hits, including two home runs by Gabby Sears and a Jessie Wooten roundtripper. Sears went 3 for 3 with a team-high six runs batted in.

Makyna Higdon and Kianne Wahpekeche tripled for McLoud while Lexie Boyer, Kianne Wahpekeche and Wooten doubled.

Callie Cardin, Rylee Walker, Wooten and Higdon recorded three hits.

The game was stopped after three innings. McLoud tallied nine runs in the third.

Bethel had eight hits with Lila Wade doubling and singling.

McLoud also needed just three innings to dispose of Newcastle, 22-6.

Leadoff batter Callie Cardin, who went 3 for 4, drilled two home runs en route to driving in five runs.

Coach Chance Griffin also received doubles from Rachelle Stephens, Wahpekeche, Higdon and Wooten. Shyann Shipman and Stephens had three runs batted in apiece.

McLoud, 22-7, will go to Prague today for a 5 p.m. matchup. The Lady Redskins will play host to Crooked Oak and Chandler beginning at noon Thursday. McLoud will be off Friday and Saturday.

Bethel rebounded from its loss to McLoud with a 15-10 win over Newcastle. The Lady Wildcats produced 17 hits with Rian Gamble homering and Madison Robertson drilling two doubles. Robertson went 4 for 4 and drove in a team-high three runs.

Gamble and Bailey Henderson scored three runs each. Henderson had three singles.

Bethel, 5-15, will venture to Westmoore Thursday for a 6 p.m. game. Westmoore is ranked sixth in Class 6A.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.