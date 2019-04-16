Leo Andrew Nowakowski, 94, of Harrah, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home.

Leo was born on Nov. 11, 1924, in Shawnee to Andrew and Mary (Jorski) Nowakowski.

He graduated from McLoud High School.

On Sept. 30, 1944, he married Minnie Wood at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Shawnee. Leo was dedicated to the Catholic faith.

He was a farmer by trade, well known for his corn and his ability to educate customers about corn as they waited for their order to be filled. Leo had been a member of the school board and was on the board of directors of the Bank of Commerce. He loved putting up “good hay,” but his favorite pastime was dancing.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Minnie; one son, Stephen; two daughters-in-law, Geneale and Charlotte; one great-granddaughter; and four brothers and seven sisters.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Leo Nowakowski of McLoud, Gregory Dean Nowakowski of Harrah, and Michael Andrew Nowakowski of Harrah; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A wake and rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 15, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Harrah.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, at St Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Father Prakash Madineni officiating. Burial will follow at St Teresa of Avila Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations may be made to St Vincent de Paul Society.