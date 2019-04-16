SHAWNEE – It was nearly a clean sweep for the OBU women's tennis team as the Lady Bison dominated Great American Conference rival Henderson State en route to a 6-1 victory Monday afternoon.

OBU started fast in claiming the doubles point, winning all three matches while dropping just seven sets.

In singles, the Lady Bison got straight set wins by Kim Moosbacher at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Tahlia Walsh at No. 3 (6-2, 6-4), Alex Bowers at No. 4 (6-3, 6-1), Madeleine Boepple at No. 5 (6-2, 6-1), and Jacqueline Charvat at No. 6 (6-1, 6-2). At the No. 2 spot, Ethne Dowling dropped a hard-fought match after going to a third set.

The OBU women travel to Wichita Falls, Texas, tomorrow to take on Midwestern State in a non-conference showdown before heading to the GAC Championship on April 25 in Bentonville, Arkansas.