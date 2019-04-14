Sunday

Apr 14, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Monday: Taco salad with cheese, beans, chips and salsa, cookie


Tuesday: Beans, spinach, carrots, cornbread, cake


Wednesday: Pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit crisp


Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit crisp


Friday: Hot dog, baked beans, veggie salad, bun, cookie


For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.