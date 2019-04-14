MARIETTA — While the normal colors associated with Marietta High School are black and gold, it was the Plainview Lady Indians track team that was seeing a lot of gold on Friday.

The Lady Indians racked up a team total of 242 points, easily winning the team title at the Marietta Invitational track meet, with Marietta in fourth (66), Dickson fifth (51), Lone Grove sixth (31), and Healdton in seventh (16).

Plainview started the day winning the 400 relay with a time of 52.13, with Healdton fourth (54.76), Lone Grove fifth (56.04) and Dickson sixth (56.67).

The victory in the relay was the first of many on the say for senior Sommer Bowker, who finished off a stellar performance with three other individual gold medals as she won both the 100 (16.56) and 300 hurdles (48.86) events, and the pole vault event (10”).

Marietta’s girls won the 3200 relay event with a time of 10:03, with Plainview second (10:15) and Dickson fifth (12:55).

Healdton’s Macey Howell was the other top-10 finisher in the 100 hurdles from the area as she finished sixth with a time of 21.07.

Jacey Keith won the 3200 meter run at 12:36, with Marietta’s Vegas Bell fourth (13:23), Dickson’s Lauren Hendry fifth (13:55), Isabella Salas in sixth for Marietta (13:58), with Paola Recio in seventh for Plainview (14:11) with Marietta’s Monica Salazar and Monica Flores in ninth and 10th respectively at 14:16 and 14:25. Plainview’s Brenna Bailey was 13th at 17:40.

Plainview took second in the 800 relay at 1:52.96, with Dickson in fourth (1:58.80), Healdton in fifth (1:59.08), and Lone Grove sixth at 1:59.67.

Haden Hobbs claimed the gold in the 800 meter run at 2:29.77, with Dickson’s Ashlen Clem second at 2:32.06, followed by Plainview’s Katie Wiggs in third at 2:36.71.

Other finishers in the top-10 included Marietta’s Clara Perez and Abby Alvarez in sixth and seventh (2:43.05, 2:43.95) and Plainview’s Logan Lee in eighth at 2:46.07.

Dickson’s Hallie Harrison took second in the 100 meter dash at 13.78, with Plainview’s Marla Williams in third at 13.82.

Healdton’s Haley German finished sixth at 14.07, with Marietta’s Lakira Anderson seventh (14.17), with Plainview’s Jentry Clemons and Tally Morris in eighth and 10th respectively at 14.17 and 14.31.

Madison Lemons took second for Marietta in the 400 meter dash at 1:02.89, with Plainview’s Rylee Sudberry third at 1:04.29.

Dickson’s Katlen Clem took fourth (1:05.74), with Plainview’s Logan Lee fifth (1:06.24), Anna Simmons ninth for Plainview at 1:09.38, and Marietta’s Abby Alvarez 10th at 1:10.14.

Howell took fifth in the 300 hurdles for Healdton at 53.18, with Lone Grove’s Madison Smart in ninth at 1:03.68.

Harrison took third for Dickson in the 200 meter dash at 28.47, with Plainview’s Natalie Berryhill fourth at 28.66, with teammate Marla Williams fifth at 29.08.

German took seventh for Healdton at 29.66, with Lakira Anderson eighth at 29.90, and Clemons 10th for Plainview at 30.15.

Mandy Sykora won the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:37.30, with Plainview’s Faith Lloyd, Jacey Keith and Madi Turner taking spots 2-4 with times of 5:45.23, 5:56.25, and 5:58.49.

Simmons took eighth with a time of 6:22.51, with Marietta’s Isabella Salas 10th at 6:26.90.

Plainview won the 1600 meter relay with a time of 4:15.83, with Marietta third (4:23.11), Lone Grove fifth (4:42.29) and Dickson sixth (4:43.88).

Lacie Winchester won the high jump event for Dickson clearing 5’4”, with Megan Winchester, Natalie Berryhill and Anna Simmons taking spots 2-4, with Madi Morris also tying for fourth for Plainview.

Tally Morris won the long jump event at 15’8” with teammate Payton Garrett second.

Shelby Stevenson won the discus throw for Lone Grove at 122’7”, with Plainview’s Reagan Guerin second at 113’10” and Ava Blackmon third at 109’7” and McKenzie Stoddard fourth at 109’2”.

Blackmon won the shot put with a toss of 39’9”.

Deryn Hobbs took second in the pole vault event clearing 9”, with teammates Sydney Robertson, Alli McAdams, Marla Williams, and Jentry Williams all tying for third.