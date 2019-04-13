TECUMSEH—The McLoud Redskins ran into a left-handed buzzsaw Friday afternoon, as they dropped an 8-0 run rule to the Byng Pirates.

The Pirates’ southpaw, Parker Presley, kept the Redskins off balance throughout the five innings of play. Presley earned the shutout by giving up only two hits and no free passes. He struck out six McLoud batters.

Byng scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. They added four more runs in the second, another in the fourth then finished McLoud off with two more runs in the fifth. The Redskins never moved a base runner past second base.

Damien Dye and Nathan Eaton had the only two hits for McLoud. Dye’s single came in the top of the first inning while Eaton’s single led off the top of the third.

Byng’s Seth Beecham drove in two runs for the Pirates, while Nolan Feazle was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Earlier in the day, McLoud defeated Elk City 5-3.

McLoud took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first before Elk City tied it up in the second. The Redskins were able to regain the lead and hold off Elk City for the win.

McLoud’s record moves to 6-16 on the season.