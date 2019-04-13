SHAWNEE — Prague culminated a 2-0 Friday at the Dale Festival by blitzing Merritt 29-7.

The Lady Red Devils tallied 11 runs in the first inning and 17 runs in the second inning before the game was mercifully concluded after three innings.

The victors accumulated eight home runs – three by Karsyn Coleman and three by Beth Denney. Diana Manning and Brittany Harwell also homered as Prague improved to 19-4.

Adisyn Auld and Harwell added two doubles apiece. Demi Manning and Kennedi Watkins also had two-baggers.

In its first matchup Saturday, Prague blanked Latta 13-0 in three innings.

Demi Maning and Auld homered in the 13-hit attack. Gracie Hightower, Josi Goodman, Diana Manning, Demi Manning and Coleman recorded two hits apiece.

Prague will entertain McLoud Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.