Tecumseh went 1-1 Friday at the Dale Festival, riddling Binger-Oney 15-1 before being upended 20-6 by Howe at FireLake.

The Lady Savages took care of Binger-Oney in just three innings. Tecumseh compiled 14 hits and scored nine runs in the third.

Ayzia Shirey homered, as did Taylor Frizzell, Lacy Howell and Harley Sturm. Shirey finished with three hits. Lauren Taylor, Gabi Jordan, Kayla Crisp and Sturm managed two hits apiece. Taylor doubled.

Tecumseh held Binger-Oney to two hits.

The Tecumseh-Howe game was limited to 2 ½ innings after the latter scored 13 runs in the bottom of the second.

Shirey and Sturm cracked home runs.

Tecumseh, 16-15, will play Harrah and Mustang beginning at 4 p.m. Monday at Harrah. Tecumseh will be idle Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.