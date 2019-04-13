OKLAHOMA CITY — Bethel thoroughly enjoyed its Friday night visit to Bricktown Ballpark as it smothered Minco 19-7.

Bethel put up seven runs in the first and fourth innings. The Lady Wildcats rolled up 14 hits, six of the extra-base variety.

Cameron Egger blasted a two-run home run in the first inning and Terrell Dodson registered a two-run shot in the fourth.

Egger, who also tripled, had three runs batted in and scored three times.

Dodson went 3 for 4 with four runs. Gunner Smith, Jake Williams, Matt Beshears and Brendan Carlile had two hits. Smith and Williams doubled. Carlile also captured the pitching victory, permitting four hits and two runs in five innings.

Seth Jackson and Williams followed Carlile on the mound with one-inning stints.

Bethel, 10-12, will play host to McLoud at 5 p.m. Monday. The Wildcats will travel to McLoud Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.