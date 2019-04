North Rock Creek Elementary and the STEM Region Alliance led by Gordon Cooper Technology Center recently presented third nine weeks STEM Standout Awards. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Pictured front row left to right: Macie Moody, Addison Iddings, Elektra Coughran and counselor Schatzi Hedge. Back row: Tatum Manning-Smith, Logan Nichols and Piper Reece.