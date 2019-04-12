TECUMSEH — Seth Jackson’s run-scoring double brought home Jaylon Gordon for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh Thursday as Bethel knocked off Elk City 6-5.

Jackson’s two-bagger capped a 3-run rally in the seventh as Bethel went to 9-12.

Terrell Dodson propelled Bethel’s 16-hit attack with a double and two singles. Also doubling for the Wildcats were John Gordon and Jaylon Gordon, both of whom finished with two hits.

Cameron Egger, Gunner Smith and Jackson also finished with two hits each.

Winning pitcher Jaylon Gordon threw 106 pitches in a route-going performance. Gordon surrendered 11 hits, struck out nine and walked just one.

Neither team committed an error.

Bethel will play Minco Friday night at 7 at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark. The Wildcats will entertain McLoud at 5 p.m. Monday. McLoud will play host to Bethel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.