Work continues in our committees as the deadline quickly approaches. More than 120 of the nearly 350 House bills have been reported out of committee and are waiting for consideration on the Senate Floor.

On Thursday of last week, the Pension Working Group and the Senate Confirmation Working Group shared their reports with the Pro Tem. I’ll share their findings next time.

I’m especially interested to read the Pension group’s findings as we have a major bill (HB 2304) awaiting consideration in the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee. If approved, it will then go to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill has been amended a few times since first being introduced in the House, which is where all revenue bills must originate.

Speaking of the Senate Confirmation Working Group, I got to meet the new OU Regent Eric Stevenson. Even though I’m not on the Education Committee, all senators have been encouraged to be a part of the nomination process.

This week, I presented the House companion bill for SB 287 on Sentencing Enhancements in the Senate Public Safety Committee. The measure (HB 2009) was approved and sent on to the full Appropriations Committee. HB 1341 was also approved in committee.

We had so many visitors this past week. Hopefully, I don’t miss anyone. It makes our weeks when we get to welcome friends from the district.

Tuesday was a big day at the Capitol as we celebrated Ag Day. This is one of our largest industries in the state and it’s so important that we honor our agricultural heritage as well as the farmers and ranchers who put food on our tables and those of millions more around the world.

Wednesday was Oklahoma Arts Day at the Capitol. We are blessed with such talent in our state and this was a special event to recognize the tremendous impact art makes in our schools and communities.

On Wednesday, I attended an OkACTE luncheon where the Pioneer Technology Center presented an award to Alliance Health Ponca City for their great partnership. I got to show them around the Capitol before the luncheon.

Wednesday was also Elks Day. I’m a proud member of the Ponca City Elks Lodge. We want to thank Tom Sipe who was here helping serve Root Beer Floats to the Legislature.

I also enjoyed visiting with Ponca City mayor Homer Nicholson about state and municipal government at the OML reception.

On Thursday, I was extremely excited to present the Hi Steppers, Ponca City High School’s drill team, for all of their national and international championships they won in Texas two weeks ago. We welcomed the coach and officers on the floor including my daughter and the rest of the team and parents (around 70 people) were in the gallery. It was fun to welcome so many friends from Ponca City.

Bill Coleman represent District 10 in Osage County. He can be reached at the state Capitol by calling 405-521-5581 or by email at bill.coleman@oksenate.gov.