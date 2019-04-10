William Burton (Bill) Millis, PE w/pic

William Burton (Bill) Millis, PE passed from this life on April 7, 2019. He was unable to recover from a battle with Lymphoma and its associated treatment.

Bill was born August 1, 1937 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Louise Alston and Lancelot Burton Millis. He was the middle of their three children, including big sister Susan Charlotte Scarborough and little brother George Alston Millis, DVM (deceased).

The family lived in Alabama and the panhandle of Florida during his upbringing, moving frequently because of Burton’s job with the US Army Corps of Engineers. Bill graduated from Demopolis High School in Demopolis, AL in 1955 and started his career that summer as a Co Op student for the Corps of Engineers. He began college that next Fall studying Engineering at Auburn University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in March 1960. While at Auburn, he was in the Air Force ROTC and a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Immediately after college, Bill was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Harlingen AFB, TX and later, Mather AFB (Sacramento), CA. In Sacramento, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Mae (Dottie) McMahon and they married on May 29th, 1963, sharing over 55 happy years together. After resigning his commission that summer as a First Lieutenant, he began a job in St. Louis, MO for McDonnell Aircraft Co. Later that same year, he took a job with Phillips Petroleum Company where he worked for over three decades, retiring in 1994.

The couple had two children, William Burton, Jr., PE (born in March of 1965) and Lance Alston (born in August of 1966). Will has enjoyed a successful career as an engineer, like his Dad, and Lance has spent his career in higher education.

During Bill’s career with Phillips, the family moved to Bartlesville, OK in 1970, moved again to London, England in 1972, and then back to Bartlesville in 1978, where the couple has resided since.

Bill’s long career as an engineer was highlighted in 1990 when he was elected President of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers. In addition, he served on the Oklahoma Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors from 1989 to 1995, serving as Secretary and Vice Chairman before being nominated by Governor Henry Bellmon to be Chairman in 1994-95.

Bill and Dottie are long-time members of Bartlesville’s First Presbyterian Church, where Bill served as an Elder. He and Dottie also led and participated in church mission trips to Dwight Mission, and Mexico, and youth ski trips when the boys were young. Bill was a long-time board member for Green Country Village senior community and also served both on the board and as a volunteer for years with Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed collecting guns and shooting skeet at the Bartlesville Sportsmen’s Club. He was also an avid snow skier, and enjoyed fishing.

Bill was preceded in death by his younger brother, George Millis. He is survived by his wife Dottie, of the home; one sister and her husband, Susan and Frank Scarborough of the Outer Banks of North Carolina; two sons and their wives, Christie and Will Millis of Stillwater, Linda and Lance Millis of Stillwater; grandchildren: Matthew Millis and Lauren and Lindsay Millis, all of Stillwater; and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Millis of Montgomery, AL.

Bill’s family would like to especially thank the BiosCare caregiver ladies and the Cornerstone Palliative Care and Hospice staff for their support through this challenging time.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, April 12th at the First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to groups Bill supported, such as Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity (P.O. Box 1284, Bartlesville, OK 74005).