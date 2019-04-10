CARNEY — Chandler earned a Tuesday split, losing to Varnum 11-1 before rebounding for a 14-3 win over Carney.

Chandler posted eight hits, all singles, against Varnum. Jaelynn Robertson went 2 for 3. Varnum amassed 11 hits to go along with five Chandler errors.

Opposite Carney, Chandler recorded eight runs in the top of the first inning en route to a five-inning run-rule decision.

Chandler leadoff batter Morgan Fowble homered, singled and drove in three runs. Doubling for Chandler were Maria Costante, Mallory Lowery and Presley Martzall.

Julian Fowler singed three times, scored twice and drove in a run.

Bryanna Clark, Lowery and Martzall drove in two runs each.

Chandler, 7-18, will participate in the Dale Festival at FireLake. Friday, the Lady Lions will engage Cache at 4:00 and Lexington at 5:20 with both games on Field 3.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.