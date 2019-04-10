BARNSDALL

Easter Egg hunt

scheduled April 20

A community Easter Egg Hunt has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Barnsdall High School football field. There will be two egg hunting groups — a group for children five years old and younger, and a group for children ages 6-12. There will be money prizes (up to $20) in select eggs. Feel free to bring baskets, buckets or sacks. The event is sponsored by the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce, the Assembly of God Church, American Heritage Bank and the Barnsdall Community Lions Club.

KIWANIS CLUB

Bike rodeo set

for April 27

The Pawhuska Kiwanis Club is planning a bike rodeo at 10 a.m. April 27, at the playground of the Pawhuska upper elementary school for children in grades K-6. Four bikes will be given away. There will be trophies and other prizes. Kids are encouraged to come to the bike rodeo and test their skills on the obstacle course. Remember to wear your helmet while you’re riding.

PAWHUSKA HIGH

Prom scheduled

for Saturday

The Pawhuska High School Junior Class proudly presents “The Greatest Show on Earth – Pawhuska Prom” on Saturday. This event will be held at The Pioneer Woman Event Center in downtown Pawhuska. Parents and the community are invited to come downtown starting at 8 p.m. and watch the students parade into the prom. This will be a great opportunity for pictures. Prom tickets may be purchased from Hunter Reed, Shelby Bute, Bailey Henley, Abby Easley or at the door. Ticket prices are $40 for a couple and $25 for an individual.

MCCORD

Rural Water District

No. 3 meeting set

McCord Rural Water District No. 3 will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McCord Rural Water Office, located at 517 North City View Road, Ponca City, Oklahoma. For more information, call 580-765-4295.

DISTRICT 1

Jones will meet

with constituents

Randall Jones, Osage County commissioner for District 1, has scheduled a constituent meeting for 6 p.m. April 29, at the Osage Hills School. Jones said the meeting will be a meet-and-greet session, and it will allow him to listen to constituent concerns and discuss issues.

WOOLAROC

Free admission

day Sunday

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve will be offering free admission April 14 to encourage attendance by new guests. Woolaroc is located on State Highway 123, about 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Children 11 years old and younger are always admitted free of charge. For more information, call 918-336-0307.

DRUMMOND HOME

Aluminum ware

exhibit continues

The Friends of the Fred Drummond Home will be sponsoring a Hammered Aluminum Ware exhibit for the entire month of April. The pieces being displayed belong to many of the local ladies who collect them. From the early 1900s to around the mid fifties ladies used hammered aluminum for entertaining as it was easy to care for and much cheaper than silver. It was often given as wedding gifts to the newly married couple. It comes in all shapes and sizes with many patterns such as roses, tulips, wheat, birds, bamboo and many more. The Fred Drummond home is located at 305 North Price, Hominy, Oklahoma 74035. For more information, please call: 918-885-2374.

MONARCH

Educational meetings

scheduled across state

Local pollinator and plant experts are getting together for five Monarch Meetups across the state in April and May, offering free conservation education and top gardening tips to Oklahoma communities interested in helping monarch butterflies and all pollinators.

The Oklahoma Monarch & Pollinators Collaborative (OMPC), the volunteer organization behind the ”Okies for Monarchs” education campaign, announced the new Meetups this week, coinciding the monarch’s northern migration through Oklahoma. Meetup communities, dates, locations and times include:

April 16 – Pioneer Technology Center in Ponca City – 6 to 8 p.m.

April 23 – El Reno Carnegie Public Library – 5 to 7 p.m.

April 25 – Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton – 6 to 8 p.m.

May 9 – Chickasaw Nation Special Event Center in Tishomingo – 6 to 8 p.m.

May 14 – Woodward Public Library – 5 to 7 p.m.

“We are excited to remind Oklahoman’s to look up to the sky on warm breezy days and down into their emerging gardens over the next few days and weeks,” said Mary Waller, director of OMPC. “We know the monarchs have crossed the Red River already and will soon be visible, and seeking resources, in many Oklahoma counties.”

Crafted as casual, come-and-go social evenings, Monarch Meetups are hosted at local libraries, gardening venues or community centers in partnership with Okies for Monarchs, for anyone – no matter their age or knowledge level. At a Meetup, attendees can learn about gardening for butterflies, the importance of native plants, and meet others in their hometown who are helping monarchs.

“Meetups help us know more about how to help these beautiful visitors,” said Waller. “In addition, the first 50 attendees receive fee native pollinator seed packages for their garden.”

The mission of OMPC is to inform Oklahomans that in the last decade, due to habitat loss and other factors, monarch butterfly populations have plummeted at an alarming rate. “Oklahomans, from age 6 to 96, can do something to help,” said Waller. “Becoming educated and taking action for monarchs is easy, affordable (often free), and so beneficial to our environment.”

Millions of monarchs are migrating through the south-central region toward the northern U.S. states and Canadian territories from their over-wintering grounds in the mountains of Mexico. Depending on wind patterns and temperature, many will fly over Oklahoma counties, and some of those will descend for opportunities to drink from early spring nectar plants.

“Oklahoma also plays an important role in the journey as monarchs may mate during their time here, and so will seek their host plant, milkweed, in pastures, gardens and roadsides upon which to lay their eggs,” Waller said.

Members of OMPC know where the monarchs are now thanks to the joint efforts of many organizations tracking the movements of the butterfly species, including Monarch Watch, Monarch Joint Venture, and Journey North. The latter organization gathers input with the help of citizen scientists reporting on personal sightings.

Attendees of Monarch Meetups can learn more about ways to share their individual monarch observations for better scientific data collection, how to find the best plants or seeds for their gardening plans, where to register a “waystation,” what volunteer opportunities exist near them, ways to engage schools and businesses, what is a Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, why monarchs need milkweed, and/or simply how to build (or enhance) their own pollinator garden to attract pollinator invertebrates, birds and other native wildlife.

More about Okies for Monarchs

Okies for Monarchs is the education campaign name of the Oklahoma Monarch & Pollinator Collaborative which is a statewide group of 40+ conservation, wildlife, NGO, botanical and non-profit organizations and citizens working together to ensure thriving Monarch migrations for generations to come.

Visitokiesformonarchs.org or OkiesforMonarchs on Facebook for inspiring stories on artists, teachers, gardeners, ranchers, farmers and conservation professionals committed to helping the threatened monarchs and all pollinators. A state-wide calendar of pollinator-related events can also be found on the Okies website.