Two men died April 3 in a family tragedy in north Osage County, near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line and west of Highway 99, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said.

Virden said his office received a call about 8:30 p.m. April 3. The call alerted authorities about a domestic disturbance with one person shot at 742 County Road 4920. While deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office received a second 911 call, conveying the message that a second person had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the incident, they found two men dead, Virden said.

The incident began as a verbal conflict between a father and his son, Virden said. In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned upon arrival at the scene that Travis Kirchner, 45, and his son, Ty Kirchner, 23, had argued. During the verbal altercation, Ty Kirchner, the son, reportedly shot Travis Kirchner, his father.

“After the first incident there was a second incident involving Ty Kirchner and another family member,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “During that altercation Ty Kirchner was shot, allegedly in self-defense. Ty Kirchner and Travis Kirchner were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Virden noted there had been an erroneous detail in an early media report on the incident and he emphasized that the son reportedly shot the father.

“We have made no arrests,” Virden said last Thursday morning. The results of the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney’s office, he said.

Virden voiced sorrow about the fatal events.

“I’ve known the family for years,” he said.