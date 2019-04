STROUD – Baylee Kennedy shot an 88 to win the Stroud Tournament and the Lady Savages placed first overall Monday.

Tecumseh shot a 393, finishing miles ahead of second-place finisher Frontier (464).

Emily Bingham placed third over all registering a 98.

Channing Scallorn shot a 99 and placed sixth.

Skye Branham recorded a 108, good enough for 10th.

Baylee Crawford shot a 125 to round out the scoring for the Lady Savages.

Next Monday, Tecumseh will compete at Lake Hefner South in a 4A tournament.