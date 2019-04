If I had to guess, there were probably more people in this area rooting for Texas Tech than for Virginia during Monday’s NCAA championship game.

I know I was.

The Red Raiders got off to a slow start and displayed plenty of heart to overcome two 10-point deficits.

But, they never seemed to be able to wrest away the momentum for long from the Cavaliers.

Anyway, I believe it was one of the classic finals, at least from a competitive aspect.