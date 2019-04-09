By Mike Tupa

One thing about the baseball team of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, it doesn’t stay down for long.

And when it bounces back — mother of dynamite, look out!

Coming off back-to-back losses Sunday at Kansas Wesleyan University, 7-6 and 2-0, the Eagles likely got mad — or at least mighty determined.

They marshaled their fiery focus in the third game — played Monday — against the KWU Coyotes.

OKWU (28-8) slammed 14 hits on their way to 20-3 thrashing of KWU.

Austin Sojka and John Lantigua each blasted a homer to energize the attack.

Kent Korenek, Drenis Ozuna and Colton Kelly ripped a double apiece.

Lantigua finished with three hits and five RBI’s; Sojka added four RBI’s.

Kelley lashed a double and a single and plated four runs.

Ozuna finished 3-for-4 and scored twice.

Some other offensive standouts for the Eagles included Brice Smith with two walks, two runs scored and a RBI; and Kent Korenek and Ryan Jones with a RBI each.

OKWU head coach Kirk Kelley gave the pitching nod to Tyson Cronin.

Cronin turned in a superlative effort, snapped off a five-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts on 102 pitches.

The victory moved OKWU with two wins of its ninth-straight 30-win campaign and also improved its record to 19-5 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

