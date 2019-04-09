Longtime Grove School Board member Jerry Crossley will be recognized during this week's school board meeting.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at the Grove Administration Building located at 310 S. Broadway, in Grove.

Crossley, who was first elected in 1986 to the school board, ran unopposed this last election.

He has been associated with Grove Schools all of his life, from coaching little league football for 29 years, and has had a hand in either building or rebuilding ball fields, concession stands, press boxes, baseball dugouts and creating the signage at the baseball field honoring the late Jim Beauchamp, a Major League first baseman and a Crossley classmate.

In employment matters the board will approve hiring a paraprofessional, full time night custodian and a Human Resources Payroll/Insurance Manager beginning May 13.

The board is also expected to hire a special education teacher on a temporary contract, and approve 10-month support staff, 12-month support staff and support managers/directors staff contracts for the 2019-20 school year.

A lighting project for Ridgerunner Stadium will be discussed. As part of the project the board will vote to approve Boynton Williams & Associates as consultants, Techline Sport Lighting company as well as a lease purchase agreement.

In other business the board will approve:

Renewing service agreement with Jostens. Grove band to perform at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, trip dates are from April 29 to May 4, 2020. An agreement with Interquest Detection Canines for substance awareness and detection services. A contract with Institute for Multi-Sensory Education for professional development training on May 20-23.