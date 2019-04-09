Artist of the Month Reception

Members of the Brush and Palette Art Gallery will host the February Artist of the Month reception from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April. 12, at the gallery in Grove.

Phyllis Dunaway and Shirley Whitman are this month's co-featured artists. The evening will include light refreshments and entertainment.

Gallery hours beginning April 1 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday. The gallery is located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove. For more information persons may call 918-786-9698.

Grand Lake Youth Art Show

The annual Grand Lake Youth Art Show will take place Friday to Sunday, April 26 to 28, at the Grove Community Center.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by members of the Grove Springs Cultural District, the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, in partnership with Grand Lake area schools and businesses.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

Toes in Grand Summer Kickoff Festival

Officials with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the second "Toes in Grand" Summer Kickoff Festival, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The event will feature performances by Greg Dragoo and the Blond Stranger Band on Friday, and The COPA Reefer Band and Parrotville on Saturday.

Saturday evening will include a fireworks show. Other items will be announced closer to the festival dates.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

Grove Rotary LobsterFest

The annual Grove Rotary LobsterFest will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

Tickets are $80 and must be purchased in advance. Only 575 tickets are available for the event, which includes a silent and live auction.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the annual Rotary Foundation grants.

Tickets will be on sale later this spring, for individuals and preferred tables with servers for 10 for $1,000. Tickets are available at groverotary.org and at area banks.

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.