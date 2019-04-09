By Mike Tupa

Daniel Barham’s mighty bat energized the Caney Valley High School Trojans to an early 5-0 lead Monday against the Barnsdall High Panthers.

But, the Panthers drew inspiration from the tradition rooted deep in the soil of their home diamond.

Sparked by the sticks of Joseph Cole and Ky Allen — and the clutch relief pitching of Braden Kelley — the Panthers clawed past the Trojans, 6-5.

Cole finished with two hits and a RBI; Allen added a double and one RBI.

Wesley Yarber and Kelley also each drove home a run for Barnsdall.

Barham Muscled up at the plate to blast a homer and a double and drive in three runs to fuel the Trojan attack.

Luke Lakey and Haden Fiddler plated one run apiece.

Chase Brim got on base three times — twice on an error and once via a walk — and scored once. He also stole two bases.

Barnsdall’s Keegan Marin followed the exact same pattern — reaching base on two errors and a walk, scoring once and pilfering a pair of bags.

Yarber started on the bump for Barnsdall and struck out five batters in five innings. Kelley closed out, allowing only one hit and no runs in the final two innings.

Trent Gagan and Barham split pitching time for Caney Valley.

Barham’s two-run dinger in the top of the third pushed the Trojans to a 5-0 lead.

But, Barnsdall shut them out the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Barnsdall finally tied it up, 5-5, on Allen’s RBI double — bringing home Cole — in the bottom of the fourth.

Two innings later, Bryce Shores shuttled home — on Kelley’s groundout — for the winning run.

Caney Valley left runners stranded at third and second in the top of the seventh.