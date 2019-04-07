Staff Reports • news@groesun.com

Sunday

Apr 7, 2019


Madalee Bernell Woods 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2019. Funeral Services were held on March 23, 2019 at Faith Mission Church in Jay. Arrangements entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Jay Oklahoma.