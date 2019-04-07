Estelline “Tucker” Jones, passed away on March 28, 2019, in Marshfield, Mo. Private services were held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Ardmore.

Estelline Tucker was born and raised around the Olney, Texas area and graduated from Olney High School. She went to work as a drill press operator at an aircraft factory in Ft. Worth toward the end of World War II where Estelline met and married Robert M. Jones of Marietta who was stationed at Mineral Wells, Texas. Robert (Bob) Jones and Estelline were married in Marietta in 1946.

In 1957, Estelline, husband Bob and daughter Charlotte moved to Ardmore where Estelline was a home maker most of her life. The family attended church at the Church of Christ and was among the first families forming the membership of the Maxwell Avenue Church of Christ congregation which was built and supported by the Central (now McLish) church of Christ as a local missionary project in answer to the then expanding congregation.

Estelline and husband Bob lived in Ardmore for 46 years until moving to Marshfield, Mo., in 2003 to be near their daughter, Charlotte Blackwell due to health reasons. Two weeks later, Robert (Bob) Jones passed away. Estelline attended the Marshfield Church of Christ with daughter, Charlotte, as long as her health permitted. She was 98 years young when she went to be with her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert M. “Bob” Jones.

Estelline is survived by daughter Charlotte Blackwell Moon, Niangua, Mo., and sister Ophie Anderson, Burleson, Texas.

