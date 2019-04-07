One of the many famous scenes from the 1984 movie “Spinal Tap” had to do with amplifiers and how they went to an abnormal level of 11, rather than 10.

Ardmore’s Ashley Monterrosa took it a step further on Saturday at Noble Stadium, by taking it to a 12.

The Lady Tigers senior scored her 11th and 12th goals of the season, the latter which helped claim a vital 4-2 victory in a shootout over the Community Christian Lady Royals, giving Ardmore a 2-1 victory on the night.

With the win, the Lady Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive in district 4A-3 at 2-2, while moving to 5-6 overall.

“Before we got on the field today, I was telling my teammates that it was now or never,” Monterrosa said. “We took a hard loss last night against Dove Science, and we’ve just taken some hard shots this week in general. This win means everything for myself and these girls.”

“I’m living a dream right now and I don’t want to wake up,” Monterrosa said about her goal total this season. “Instead of putting myself first, I’ve been putting my team first. That’s been how I’ve had to change my mindset when it comes to everything is do what’s best for them and not myself.”

Monterrosa’s 11th goal of the season didn’t just come as a surprise to the Lady Royals, but the Lady Tigers senior herself.

With 21:56 remaining in the first half, the Ardmore senior sent in a corner kick, which curled in thanks to a strong wind gust and found its way to the side netting on the near side for the opening goal.

Monterrosa didn’t realize the ball had gone in the net until her teammates ran over to her and started celebrating.

Ardmore was able to take its slim lead into the halftime break at 1-0, but the Lady Royals applied the pressure in the second half.

CCS nearly equalized less than two minutes after the interval, when a shot bounced off the post.

Kelly Rivera then saved the Lady Tigers with a quick defensive strike to send the ball off the line as it was about to cross for a Lady Royals goal with 10:36 left in regulation.

With less than seven minutes to go, controversy and confusion surrounded Noble Stadium.

CCS believed they had scored an equalizer off a throw-in, but the officials ruled the ball was never touched before it crossed the line, much to the arguments of the Lady Royals bench who claimed it was an Ardmore own goal.

However, with less than four minutes to go, the Lady Royals did get their goal off a corner kick to send the game to overtime.

Ardmore pulled out all the stops in the overtime periods, including suiting up Avery Lowe, who was able to make it back from the Lady Tigers track meet in Norman despite weather delays.

CCS had the best chance of the first overtime when a shot off a throw-in hit the post.

Ardmore believed they had a penalty disallowed with 44 seconds left in the first overtime when Monterrosa was taken down in the box.

Neither team created many chances in the second overtime, as the game went to a shootout.

Kaitlyn Moore opened the scoring for the Lady Tigers in the shootout, with Aiden Manning, Grace Houchin and Monterrosa also scoring.

Mikayla Kirkland made two saves in the shootout for the Lady Tigers.

Ardmore will be back in action Tuesday night on the road against district-leading Harrah.