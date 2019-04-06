BETHANY — Tecumseh improved its record to 3-0 at the Bethany/Putnam City Tournament with triumphs over Putnam City, 16-11, and Community Christian, 12-0, Friday.

In the five-inning win over Putnam City, Tecumseh was the recipient of 16 walks to go along with seven hits. Gage Boatman and Kainan Ryan were given three free passes each.

Tristin Anthony delivered two doubles while Jayden Shafer doubled and singled. Shafer drove in three runs and scored twice. Kane Ainesworth, Peyton Cooper and Boatman all had two runs batted in.

Tecumseh employed five pitchers with Cameron Fletcher having the longest stretch at two innings. Also seeing mound duty were Payden Clutter, Jake Trice, Ryan Roy and Colby Trammell.

The Savages needed just three innings to dispose of Community Christian as Trammell didn’t give up a hit.

Trammell whiffed two and walked one.

Fletcher and Ryan tripled. Caleb Kelsey was the only Tecumseh multiple hitter with two singles.

Tecumseh, 16-6, will continue tournament play today at 4 p.m. against Oklahoma Christian.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.