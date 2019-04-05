The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is hosting their tenth annual Arts Trek event this week with an Art Exhibit featuring several local artists.

The event started on Monday and concludes with the free Family Festival April 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum.

In previous years artists would man booths at the Family Festival, but this year the museum is giving them an opportunity to display their pieces in the galleries of the Mabee-Gerrer.

Regular museum hours and admission apply to those who visit the Art Exhibit.

For more information visit artstrek.org.