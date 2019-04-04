Shawnee City Commissioners this week gave the go-ahead to authorize the Shawnee Police Department to purchase six used vehicles from Big Bear Cruisers for use by investigative and training personnel.

The total purchase is tallied at $84,870.

The following vehicles would be purchased from Big Bear Cruisers:

• 2012 Dodge Charger with 60,000 miles for $13,595

• 2012 Dodge Charger with 57,000 miles for $13,795

• 2012 Dodge Charger with 57,000 miles for $13,79

• 2014 Ford Interceptor with 67,000 miles for $13,495

• 2013 Ford SUV with 72,000 miles for $14,795

• 2015 Ford SUV with 77 ,000 miles for $15,395

“We have purchased vehicles from Big Bear Cruisers in the past,” Police Chief Mason Wilson said. “They give us a 12 month/12,000-mile warranty and they deliver.” He said Big Bear has proven customer service and has gone above and beyond to fix defects in the past.

“These vehicles would be used by investigative and training personnel,” he said, “allowing newer marked units to be moved to patrol division.”

Wilson said new police units would cost approximately $52,000 each.

“It's a really good deal,” Interim City Manager Eric Benson said.