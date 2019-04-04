Services for Samaria Ann Mayes, 71, of Roff, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tony Folger and Pastor Dos Harjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery near Sasakwa.

A wake service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Criswell Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mayes passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at a local hospital.

See criswellfh.com for the complete obituary.