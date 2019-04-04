The following deaths were submitted for publication on April 4:

Romaine Shackleford

Romaine Bernard Shackleford, 90, of Pawhuska, died Monday. Visitation is April 2 – 5 at Wakon Iron Chapel in Pawhuska. Rosary will be April 4 at Wakon Iron Chapel. Indian Service will be April 5 at 8 a.m. at Wakon Iron Chapel. Services will be April 5 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conceptions Church, Pawhuska. Interment will follow at A.J. Powell Cemetery in Hominy.

Joyce Blevins

Joyce Marie Blevins, 87, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Viewing will be April 4, from 1 –8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Services will be held on April 5, at 10 a.m. in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Services are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lillie Marshall

Lillie Ann Marshall, 94, of Bartlesville, died March 27.

Graveside services will be April 9, at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.