NEWCASTLE — Tecumseh went 1-1 Tuesday, dropping a 23-12 decision to Westmoore but rebounding for a 17-4 triumph over Newcastle.

Tecumseh was outhit just 19-18 by Westmoore but the Lady Savages errored six times, leading to 11 unearned runs.

Westmoore didn’t have an error.

Tecumseh two-hole hitter Harley Sturm poled four home runs and drove in six runs.

Ayzia Shirey, Tecumseh’s leadoff hitter, was 3 for 4 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Shirey scored four times.

Lacy Howell, Shaelee Cranford, Jalen Hazleton and Taylor Frizzell notched two hits apiece with Frizzell doubling.

Westmoore also registered six roundtrippers.

Tecumseh collected 13 runs in the first inning against Newcastle en route to the four-inning run-rule win.

Gabi Jordan smashed two home runs. Hazelton, Howell and Sturm also homered.

Jordan had five runs batted in while Sturm finished with four.

Caitlin Anderson, Frizzell and Sturm added doubles.

Tecumseh is 11-11. The Lady Savages will clash with Preston at 4:15 Friday at the Roff Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.