SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole overcame four errors Monday for a 10-6 triumph over Meeker.

Seminole trailed 6-3 after 3 ½ innings but rallied for four runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Joey Harrison of Seminole clubbed a 2-run triple in the first inning. Chieftains’ Justin Harrison and Bryce Marshall added two singles apiece.

Jace Johnson of Seminole walked three times and lashed a single while finishing with a game-high three runs batted in.

Jacob Martin led Meeker’s five-hit attack with two doubles, two runs and a RBI.

James Green also doubled for the Bulldogs.

Starter Luke Welck of Seminole toiled four innings. Welck permitted four hits and six runs, only three of which were earned. He fanned four and walked five.

Logan Bennett followed with a 2 1/3 inning appearance. He didn’t give up a run while allowing one hit. He fanned two.

Jackson Smith finished the game for Seminole, striking out two.

Seminole, 3-6, will travel to Tecumseh Wednesday for a 4:30 game. The Chieftains will then meet Meeker again at 4 p.m. Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament.

Meeker is 7-6.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.