Raible, Sears and Tunin inducted into HoF

Three former Bartlesville educators — Helen Raible, Earl Sears, and Barbara Tunin — were inducted into the Bartlesville Public School Foundation’s Educator Hall of Fame Thursday morning during a breakfast ceremony at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The esteemed trio represents the 10th hall of fame class who has made a positive impact as teachers and administrators within the Bartlesville system. They were recognized by a crowd of former students, colleagues and family members, and each received a $1,000 stipend, which will go to a school or department of their choice.

Helen Raible

When her youngest child went off to school, Raible indulged her love for working with children by volunteering in special education. She found she wanted to work with children more than once per week and pursued teacher certification at Bartlesville Wesleyan College.

She became a remedial reading teacher at Washington elementary from 1977-79 before teaching fourth-grade classes at Oak Park from 1979 until 1998.

Earl Sears

“Public education should always be and must be a priority. Don’t give up on it … it’s the foundation of this great nation, it’s the foundation of an individual, and it changes lives so please always continue to support public education,” said former state representative Earl Sears when receiving the BPSF Hall of Fame recognition.

He proclaimed that the 32 years he served in public education at Central Middle School from 1974-2006 is the time he’ll cherish most.

Barbara Tunin

Barbra Tunin grew up in Bartlesville, attending Garfield Elementary, Central Junior High and College High schools and after student teaching, she became a mother and homemaker rather than make direct use of her degree in the schools. But when she became a single mother of three children, she worked as an aide at Washington Elementary School for a second grade teacher who was leaving, became re-certified in teaching with eight hours of college work at the University of Tulsa, and went on to teach for eight years at Washington.

When that school closed, she moved to Wayside, where she taught mostly third grade students for another 23 years.

Arvest combats hunger

Arvest Bank’s Million Meals initiative challenges bank associates, customers and community members to participate in fundraising efforts and nonperishable food drives to fight hunger in the more than 135 communities the bank serves. The initiative is needed, as Oklahoma ranks sixth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Monday, Arvest kicks off the two-month, bankwide effort to provide at least 1 million meals to local, hungry families, and it will continue through June 1. The initiative will conclude later that month, when donations are presented to 70-plus locally selected organizations that feed the hungry in their communities.

Arvest in Bartlesville and Dewey has partnered with Mary Martha Outreach for the duration of the initiative. All donations received will go to Mary Martha Outreach to provide meals to local, hungry families. Bartlesville and Dewey residents can participate in Million Meals by dropping off nonperishable food items or making monetary donations at any of the Arvest branches in Bartlesville and Dewey or calling 866-952-9523 or using the Arvest Go mobile app. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need.

Groundbreaking held for Tower Center at Unity Square

Tourism and cultural events are big drivers for Oklahoma’s economy, and the Bartlesville area is a key player in that field, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said Friday during the groundbreaking for Bartlesville’s newest installment for that industry — Tower Center at Unity Square.

Several area residents attended the ceremony Friday to mark the occasion that has at least 40 years of history and vision behind it. When construction of Bartlesville Community Center, designed by Taliesin’s William Wesley Peters, was completed in 1982, it wasn’t actually finished. Original drawings show what the planners in the late 1970s had in mind — a community park or plaza that joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic 1956 Price Tower to his apprentice’s Bartlesville Community Center.

That vision was finally a reality after Bartlesville voters approved the $1.75 million Tower Center at Unity Square project in March 2018.The community green space will finally join the two architectural masterpieces together.

During Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, Pinnell commended that original vision and Bartlesville’s continued investment in tourism and cultural events that draw visitors to the area.

“I want to be top 10 in all areas, but I can tell you we can be top 10 in tourism,” Pinnell said. “No one can match our heritage and history. You have one of the most famous buildings [Price Tower] in America, not just Oklahoma but in America right behind us — and what we are going to transform this area in to, let’s be proud of it.”

Ward 3 Bartlesville City Councilor Jim Curd Jr. said the groundbreaking for Tower Center at Unity Square was a dream come true for the history of culture and arts in Bartlesville. It will also help retain and attract people to live in Bartlesville, he said.

“Besides us, it was a great many people that have envisioned this for many years,” Curd said. “It is a great day for our community to move forward for the citizens. I think it was well represented here today what it will mean for our tourism, for our quality of life to attract people to move here and live here. It will ultimately give a great space for the citizens of Bartlesville to come and meet and have a good time.”

