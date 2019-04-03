Cushing police on Saturday arrested Steven Michael Peters, 34, of Tulsa, who is the subject of several charges filed Friday in Osage County District Court in a felony case stemming from a domestic assault.

Peters was transferred Monday to the Osage County jail.

Hominy police on Friday posted a photo of Peters online, along with information about the accusations against him, and described him as being “on the run.” The Hominy police asked for public assistance in finding Peters.

Osage County prosecutors on Friday filed a felony case against Peters that included charges of kidnapping; first-degree rape; attempted rape by instrumentation; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor; aggravated assault and battery; and threatening to perform an act of violence. An arrest warrant for Peters was issued March 29 in Osage County District Court.

In an affidavit filed as part of the case, Hominy Police Chief Michael Martin said the offenses allegedly occurred at a residence in the 900 block of Country Club Drive in Hominy. The suspect’s wife reportedly met with the police chief and said she needed to press charges against her husband for physically assaulting her. Chief Martin said Peters reportedly threatened to kill his wife and his young children.

The victim reportedly told Martin that she had visited a physician following the assault and had been diagnosed with a broken bone near her eye socket and a broken nose. The victim reportedly took the children and escaped from the household when her husband eventually fell asleep.

Martin said in his affidavit that a records check showed Peters had a 2015 conviction in Payne County for a felony domestic assault and battery case in 2013.

The Journal-Capital viewed a Payne County court record online that showed Peters pleaded guilty in February 2015 to charges of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury; unlawful possession of a controlled drug; threats to kill; and domestic assault and battery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on counts one and two of that case, with credit for the time he spent in the Payne County jail.