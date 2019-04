Edna H. Callahan

Edna H. Callahan, 103, of Pawhuska, died Mach 27.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 2 at 1 p.m., in the Pawhuska City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services are uunder the direction of Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.

Dawn C. Reeves

Dawn Charlene Reeves, 54, died March 27.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.