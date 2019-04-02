SHAWNEE – Battling wind and cold, the Oklahoma Baptist track and field teams wrapped up competition at the OBU Invitational Saturday by claiming a total of 23 event titles.

OBU swept the 400 meter dash, with Cameka Witter claiming the women's crown with a time of 58.64, and Sayvon Milton finishing first in the men's race with a 50.63.

Micah Brewer won the men's 100 meters (10.83), while McKae Mitchell earned the women's 200 title with a time of 24.74.

In the women's 5000 meter run, Emma Downing took first place with a time of 19:47.20.

The OBU hurdlers dominated the competition, sweeping the top three spots in the women's 100, led by Leah Molter (14.27), as well as the men's 110 with Eric Van der Walt (14.97) earning the event crown. Molter also claimed the women's 400 hurdles, finishing just ahead of teammate JoziRose Mayfield with a time of 1:04.18. Logan Huslig was the men's 400 champion, turning in a 56.78.

The Bison and Lady Bison relay teams also produced strong showings Saturday, sweeping the men's and women's 4x100 and 4x400 and adding an event title in the 4x800.

Berkley Price won the women's steeplechase with a time of 12:23.16.

The Lady Bison's Evelyn Carswell was the women's high jump champion with a jump of 1.50 meters, while Payton Worley earned the women's pole vault title at 3.20 meters. On the men's side, Spencer Lashley (4.55m) headlined a trio of Bison atop the pole vault standings. Isabella Lotz took home the women's triple jump crown with a 10.46.

Following outstanding performances on Friday, Raigan Servanti won the women's heptathlon competition with a total score of 3551, and Hayden Ashley (6881) set a facility record in the men's decathlon to finish ahead of teammates Andrew Worley (6171), Reid Fellers (5209), and Davey Cleveland (4964).