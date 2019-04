McLOUD – McLoud struggled with Heritage Hall, losing 12-1 Monday.

Brendon Howard drove in the lone run for the Redskins.

Damien Dye and Welsey Olds each recorded one hit and stole one base for the hosts.

Sammy Keller was the fourth Redskin to register one hit.

Jaxton Pennington pitched four innings in the losing effort. Pennington surrendered 11 hits, six earned runs and two strikeouts.

McLoud (3-10) will travel to Heritage Hall Tuesday and begin 66 Conference Tournament play Thursday.