IRVING, Texas – Oklahoma Baptist finished its first day of play at the Dallas Baptist Patriot Classic in 11th place after 36 holes of play. The Bison posted a team score of 621 (+45). The tournament, hosted by Dallas Baptist, will conclude Tuesday with 18 holes at the Hackberry Creek Country Club.

Dixie State leads the 17-team field by two strokes after a two-round total of 594 (+18).

Davis Farnell leads OBU after rebounding from a first-round 81 (+9) with a one-over-par 73 in round two. He currently sits 36th in the individual standings, one shot ahead of teammate in Payton Posada (77-78, +11) and two shots clear of Dakota Clark (76-80) and Hudson Hoover (79-77) at +12.

Lucas McCubbin of Texas A&M - Commerce leads the individual scoring with a 36-hole total of 143 (-1).