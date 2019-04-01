Spring is finally here, and The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma is asking for donations of cleaning supplies.

The Carter County Domestic Violence Task Force is holding Clean Sweep, a cleaning supplies donation drive for the shelter. Task Force Vice President Daela Echols said she suggested the drive when she realized that cleaning supplies, while always in high demand for the shelter, are not the first thing people think of when donating.

“Everybody thinks of clothing and food as being essential, but that kind of gets left out,” Echols said. “This was just another way the community could help with the family shelter. It’s something that’s needed as well.”

Super C in Wilson, Healdton Family Center, Dr. Rushing’s Healdton and Ardmore locations, Two Ladies Thrift Shop in Healdton, Glo’s Cleaners, Top Tech Heating & Air, The Ardmoreite, The Family Shelter and Barry Bowker’s Allstate Insurance will all serve as drop-off locations starting April 1.

The task force will also hold a food drive later in the year and assist with the annual candlelight vigil in remembrance of domestic violence victims, an event Echols said was initially entirely task force-run, but has fallen more on the shelter in recent years.

“Hopefully the task force will be able to take it over since we have a big group again,” she said.

The task force has existed for years, but is redoubling its efforts after a dormant period. Secretary Jessica Kindt said for now, the task force is homing in on educating the community and assisting the shelter directly, but may expand to holding more events in the future.

“I think moving forward, setting our agenda, there will be more events coming forward that we will be doing,” Kindt said. “It’s been kind of a learning process as we go. We really just want to go where we’re needed.”

The shelter is accepting donations of all cleaning supplies, including laundry supplies, but all donations must be new and unopened.