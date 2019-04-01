(Shawnee, Okla.) – Spring events are in full swing at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. Barrel racing, RV rallies, markets and horse shows are in this month’s lineup. Bring the whole family to enjoy these events this month.

Kiwanis Pancake Feed

The annual Kiwanis Pancake Feed is April 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Shawnee Kiwanis Club is dedicated to serving the children of Shawnee through various programs throughout the year. Tickets for this event are $7 and can be purchased from any Kiwanis member. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @ShawneeKiwanisClub.

NBHA State Finals

The National Barrel Horse Association will hold the Oklahoma District State Finals at the Expo Center April 5-7. This event will give members in districts 05, 07 and 09 the opportunity to compete in barrel racing exhibitions and the chance to learn from competitors with all different skill levels. For more information visit nbha.com.

Two Sisters Flea Market

Two Sisters Flea Market’s April sale will be April 5-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This classic market will feature multiple vendors selling upcycled and vintage items at great prices. Admission to the market is free, and it is the perfect event to attend with the whole family. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @TwoSistersFleaMarket.

Ragin Cajun

The Shawnee Junior Service League’s annual Ragin Cajun event will be at the Expo Center April 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for an evening of music, great Cajun-style food and fellowship. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Shawnee community. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from any JSL member. For more information, visit jslshawnee.com.

Oklahoma Quarter Horse Foundation

The Oklahoma Foundation Quarter Horse Registry will be at the Expo Center April 13-14 for their spring show. Classes will be available for all skill levels and there will be other events for practice opportunities. Spectators may attend this event for free to watch competitors as they practice barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping and more. For more information, visit okfqhr.com.

Keeleigh Dawn Cox Barrel Race

The Fourth Annual Keeleigh Dawn Cox Barrel Race will be at the Expo Center April 20. This year’s proceeds will benefit the families of Shelby Johnson and Logan Deardoff who were killed in a car accident in January. This event will include a ceremonial memorial, silent auction and barrel racing exhibitions. Admission is $5 and is cash only. For more information, contact Whitney Cox at (405) 481-5690.

Two Sisters Craft Show

Two Sisters returns April 20 for a one-day spring craft show. This event will feature more than 40 vendors of handmade crafts. Admission to this show is free and this is the perfect place to find something unique. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @TwoSistersFleaMarket.

Triangle Horse Sales

The 40th Triangle Horse Spring Sale is April 26-27. Come view the show horses, prospects and breeding stock available for purchase. You may preview the selection that will be offered beforehand at trianglehorsesales.net.

For more information about the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, visit ShawneeExpo.org. Located just minutes from the “crossroads of America,” the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center sits on 52 acres of fairgrounds with a variety of facility options including an outdoor arena, indoor arena and more than 150,000-square-feet of exhibit and meeting space. Complete with a top-notch RV park, the Expo Center is the perfect location for any size event including, banquets, shows, events and more. For more information on the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center visit ShawneeExpo.org or call (405) 275-7020.