With the finale of the Murray County Bash on Saturday came one last chance for teams to get into the win column following a busy weekend of games for Davis, Sulphur, Plainview, Ardmore, Marietta and Madill.

Lone Grove Longhorns

After sweeping a pair of games on Friday, the Lone Grove Longhorns were denied a third victory on Saturday, as they were defeated 10-8 against the Ada Cougars at Davis.

Lone Grove took the lead in the top of the second with two runs, before Ada struck back with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

The Longhorns appeared to be in control after the top half of the third, where they scored four runs to lead 6-1.

Unfortunately, the Cougars had other ideas as they tied the game with five runs of their own in the bottom of the third.

Ada took the lead with three more runs in the fourth, before added one in the fifth.

Lone Grove tried to rally with one run in the fifth followed by one in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.

Isaac Coffman finished the game with two RBI’s while going 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored against the Cougars.

Blamed Wilkerson, Kolton Ellis, Conner King, and Jackson Benson all collected one RBI in the game for the Longhorns.

Nate Sudderth took the loss on the mound for Lone Grove, throwing 3 2/3 innings of work. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and six walks.

In Friday’s early game the Longhorns defeated Pauls Valley 6-0, thanks to three runs in the bottom of the third.

Ethan Barnes and Tucker Nail each had an RBI against the Panthers.

Gavin Peery got the win pitching against Lone Grove, throwing a complete game. He allowed five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Lone Grove was also able to run-rule the Madill Wildcats in five innings 10-1, with the Longhorns scoring 10 runs in the second inning Friday.

Isaac Eades had the lone RBI for Madill in the game.

Clay Guerin led the Lone Grove offense with two RBI’s against the Wildcats with Nate Sudderth, Isaac Coffman and Jackson Benson all collecting one RBI.

Blamed Wilkerson got the win on the mound for Lone Grove, throwing 2 2/3 innings. He allowed one earned run on one hit with one strikeout and six walks.

Madill was also defeated by Tupelo on Friday by a score of 7-0.

Lone Grove will host Ada Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Plainview

Indians

It was a clean two-game sweep over the last two days of the tournament for the Plainview Indians. who moved to 14-3 overall with victories over Marietta and Tupelo.

Friday afternoon Plainview took down Marietta by a score of 11-3 in five innings at Sulphur.

Plainview opened the game with seven runs in the first inning before adding four in the second.

Marietta got its three runs in the top of the second inning.

Owen Lassahn led Plainview’s offense with four total RBI’s against Marietta, while going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored.

Bryson Stricker finished with three RBI’s in the game, with Clay Christensen collecting two RBI’s, with Britton Sperry getting one RBI.

Layne Davis took the win on the mound, throwing three innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Javi Sanchez and Brayden Breshear each scored a run for Marietta in the game.

Noah McMillan took the loss for Marietta on the mound, throwing 2/3 of an inning.

He allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks.

Plainview was able to finish the tournament on a strong note with a 12-0 blanking of Tupelo on Saturday.

The Indians scored two runs in the first followed by six in the third and four in the fourth to seal the victory.

Payton Webber led the offense at the plate with three RBI’s while going 1-for-3.

Chase Owen finished with a pair of RBI’s while Bryson Stricker, Trevor Burton, Clay Christensen, and Owen Lassahn each earning one RBI.

Payton Webber got the win on the mound for Plainview, throwing three innings. He allowed just two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Plainview will host co-district leader Blanchard on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Davis Wolves

The last two games turned out to be less than great for the co-host No. 19 Davis Wolves as they were defeated by Tupelo and Heritage Hall to end the tournament.

Davis was defeated 7-2 by the Tigers on Friday, scoring one run in the third and fourth innings.

Trey Parker finished with an RBI against the Tigers, with Colin Dulaney and Kolten McGaha scoring the runs for the Wolves.

Raydyn Amos took the loss on the mound for Davis, throwing four innings of work. He allowed four earned runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Things didn’t go much better on Saturday as the Wolves were defeated 14-6 against the Heritage Hall Chargers.

Despite taking the lead with two runs in the first inning, the Wolves conceded the lead when the Chargers responded with four runs in the bottom of the first.

Davis regained the lead with three runs in the second, but Heritage Hall took over with four in the fifth and six runs in the sixth.

Gavin Moore led the offense against the Chargers with three RBI’s with Dakota Bridenstine finishing with a pair of RBI’s.

Moore took the loss on the mound for the Wolves, throwing five innings of work. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Davis is at Purcell on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Sulphur Bulldogs

The other co-host of the tournament in the Sulphur Bulldogs managed to finish 2-1 over its last three games on Friday and Saturday.

Sulphur defeated Ardmore 11-7 and Tishomingo 12-0, before falling in a close 1-0 game against Tecumseh.

In the early game Friday, Sulphur scored three runs in the first two innings, before adding one in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Ardmore scored its runs with two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Reese Ratchford and Nash Matlack each had two RBI’s in the game against the Tigers, with Logan Smith and Carson Pettifer collecting one RBI.

Dain Littlechild led the Tigers with two RBI’s in the game, with Jake Spencer, Ethan Lyles, and Gabe Noland all collecting one RBI.

Taigen White got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, throwing 4 1/3 innings of work. He allowed six runs (0 earned) on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Phoenix Nelson took the loss for Ardmore on the mound, throwing 4 1/3 innings. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with five walks and one strikeout.

Ardmore did finish the tournament on a high note with a 10-8 victory over Madill on Saturday. Stats were not available from the game as of press time.

Against Tishomingo, Sulphur needed just three innings to dispatch of the Indians as they won 12-0.

Logan Smith led the offense with three RBI’s in the game with Nash Matlack getting a pair of RBI’s.

Weston Arms got the win on the mound against Tishomingo, throwing three innings. He allowed one hit with two walks and four strikeouts.

Tecumseh managed to steal a victory over Sulphur in the finale, in a nine-inning contest on a walk-off.

Price Daube finished with 13 strikeouts on the mound while allowing just two hits and three walks in eight innings pitched.

Sulphur will begin a district doubleheader on Tuesday at home against Madill beginning at 4:30 p.m.