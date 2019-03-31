After each of their respective teams had successful seasons, Ardmore’s Sierra Gordon, Plainview’s Anna Simmons and Sulphur’s Payton Row now have another reason to celebrate.

After each of their respective teams had successful seasons, Ardmore’s Sierra Gordon, Plainview’s Anna Simmons and Sulphur’s Payton Row now have another reason to celebrate.

It was officially announced Friday night that these three players were named All-State selections by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association after going through tryouts this week.

Gordon was named as the first alternate on the Large West team.

This season the Lady Tigers standout averaged 17.3 points per game along with 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.4 rebounds as Ardmore made the Class 5A state tournament for the second time in three years.

As for Simmons, she was a key part of the Lady Indians returning to the area tournament this season as she averaged 14 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 rebounds, and shot 85 percent from the field for the season.

Sulphur was able to make the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2013 this season, with Row being the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs.

Row finished with 16 points per game this year, along with 6 rebounds per game, and a total of 83 assists for the season.

She also shot 45 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free throw line.

The 2019 OGBCA All-State games will take place on June 1 at Norman North High School with the Large School game beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the middle and small school games.