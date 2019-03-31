After a series of delays, the planned Clubhouse project at Regional Park has a start date and a construction company at the helm.

During an Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department meeting Thursday, Executive Director Teresa Ervin said Lambert Construction, a Stillwater-based company, won the bid and construction will begin in early April.

“I know everybody has been waiting on it, me included,” she said. “It is a huge project and there are lots of things to consider, lots of decisions to be made. I think we’re in a really good place.”

The Clubhouse will sit at the old location of Dizzy’s, a defunct mini-golf course, which was located near the Rockford Road entrance to Ardmore Regional Park. The Clubhouse will include a zipline that crosses the small pond in that area, as well as go-karts, mini-golf, obstacle courses, treehouses and a seasonal ice skating rink, among other amenities.

“It’s going to encompass most of that area from the road, back past the old go-kart track,” Ervin said.

She said the department plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony when the time comes. Lambert Construction plans to use several local subcontractors during what is projected to be a 10-month project, but inclement weather and other setbacks will likely change the timeline.

“It will always take longer than you think,” Ervin said.

The area is on an incline, which means the project will require a lot of dirt work before any building begins.

“It’s pretty hard to give an impression of what it’s going to look like,” Ervin said.

Ervin said the location near the front of the park makes it ideal, despite the incline.

“It worked well simply because it’s at the edge of our park,” Ervin said. “When you close at dark, that won’t necessarily close. This allows us to stay open later, but we can still close out our park. It just works well.”