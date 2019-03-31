The group 7th Ave will perform at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the series of concerts sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association.

This group of vocalists was brought together in 2016 by Chris Rupp, the founder of Home Free and the “Chris Rupp Project.” The Bartlesville Community Concert Association is excited to be able to offer this concert on a Friday evening without the worry of the following day being a school day. Students and individuals of all ages are encouraged to attend as the appeal of 7th Ave and the style of their delivery crosses all genres and age-levels.

With 7th Ave, Rupp is forging yet another unique identity in the music world. Combining elements of pop, swing, rockabilly, country and more, 7th Ave aims to reinvent and uproot the standard definitions of all of those genres through their innovative arrangements and fun music videos. Rupp explains that with this group, they didn’t want to pursue just one single and well-defined musical sound.

“We have a lot of heavy vocal harmony in our songs, which lends itself well to both country and jazz, but we have such strong and diverse musical backgrounds that we can create a rich blend of styles,” Rupp said.

During their stay in Bartlesville, 7th Ave will be providing a workshop to the Bartlesville Youth Chorus. This workshop is being sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association and will allow the young members of the chorus the opportunity to engage directly with the 7th Ave musicians. During the workshop, the students will learn about choral presentation styles and techniques and gain insights into the world of professional musicians from the artists themselves.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance of 7th Ave are available at the Bartlesville Community Center box office, or at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. Student admission to the concert is free, and college students will be admitted free by showing a valid student ID at the box office. Minors are free when accompanied by a paying adult.