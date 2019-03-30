SHAWNEE – Shawnee put an 18-3 beatdown on Southmoore Friday morning.

Southmoore jumped on the Wolves in the top of the first, scoring two runs. They added one more in the top of the second inning.

Then Shawnee woke up.

The Wolves rattled off six runs in the second and ended the game in the third with a 12-spot.

Austin Wood led Shawnee with four RBIs on a 1 for 2 day at the plate. Wood swiped one base in the morning tilt.

Creed Killgore and Kyle Curren tied for the team-lead with two hits and three runs scored. Killgore led the way with two stolen bases.

Krew Taylor went 1 for 2 and drove in three.

Scout Cawvey, Nick Bowlan, Brandon Eropkin and Jacob Hill each contributed one hit.

Bauer Brittan picked up a four-inning shutout. In the 90-pitch outing, Brittan gave up three earned runs and struck out six.

The Wolves beat Putnam City 11-3 in the nightcap.

Bowlan earned the win on the mound, striking out nine and led the team with three RBIs.

Shawnee (6-8) will play McAlester in the final game of the Shawnee Showdown Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The Wolves will travel to Owasso April 1 and follow up with a home tilt against Owasso April 2. Both games are set for 7 p.m.