ADA – The Asher Lady Indians improved to 14-2 with wins over Madill and Earlsboro Friday.

Asher beat Madill 13-6 and throttled Earlsboro 20-1.

In the win over 4A No. 14 Madill, Bailey Larman and Sarah Fleming launched homers. Larman led the way with six RBIs.

Gracy Hadley, Shelby Dixson and Jordan Odell contributed two hits apiece.

Larman, Fleming and Dixson hit home runs in the win over Earlsboro.

Class 2A No. 13 Asher (14-2) will face No. 14 Stratford in the Vanoss tournament semifinals Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.