SHAWNEE — The Oklahoma Baptist softball team will play Southern Arkansas in a four-game series starting with a Friday doubleheader at 3 p.m. The two will conclude the series with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 12 p.m. Southern Arkansas was ranked number one in NCAA Division II earlier this season and comes into the series on a 10-game win streak.

Saturday also marks the softball team's annual "Bark at the Park" event. Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to enjoy the games at Lady Bison Park. Animal Rescue Shawnee will be in attendance with puppies to adopt. The Doggie Spot will also be on location with training information, tennis balls, and sponsor a drawing for a special dog-centric basket.

Cheyenne Demaree comes in with the hot bat for OBU, having driven in seven runs with two home runs including a grand slam in the doubleheader against Southern Nazarene. Demi Dobbs returned to action and posted two hits with one RBI against the Crimson Storm.