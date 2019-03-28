April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), along with its community partners, are working to raise awareness about the importance of ensuring great childhoods for all Oklahoma children. Organizations across the state are working together to host events demonstrating their commitment to preventing child abuse.

Thousands of Oklahoma children suffer abuse and neglect each year. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, there were 15,951 substantiated child abuse and neglect victims in Oklahoma (SFY 2018), an increase from last year. Oklahoma County alone had 2,821 confirmed cases.

Sherie Trice is the community child abuse prevention grant coordinator with the OSDH. She said the statistics serve as a reminder that every possible effort should be made in preventing child abuse in Oklahoma.

“We encourage every citizen to ‘do one thing’ when it comes to protecting children and strengthening families,” said Trice. “Even small gestures like being kind and supportive to parents challenged in public and/or assisting parents by offering help such as reading a book to a child in the waiting room or providing an extra set of hands at the supermarket and also offering respite before families experience crisis. These efforts are instrumental in helping families reduce stress and just make life a little easier.”

There are numerous events and activities across the state to support National Child Abuse Prevention Month:

Build a Blue Ribbon Tree for Kids Campaign: Trees in communities across the state are decorated with blue ribbons to bring awareness to child abuse prevention. For more information, visit this link: https://go.usa.gov/xEG4U

Happiest Day Coloring Challenge: Children are encouraged to simply draw or color their “happiest day”. Children may work individually or in a group with family or as a class. Parents and teachers are encouraged to share these pictures on social media using #PictureABrighterFuture or #OKDo1Thing. For more information, visit this link: https://go.usa.gov/xEG4E

Wear Blue Selfie Day: Friday, April 5 is designated as the day to wear blue to help promote and strengthen child abuse prevention efforts in communities. Share your best selfie with others and ask co-workers to join. Post the picture on social media using #OKWearsBlue.

Child Abuse Prevention Awards of Excellence Ceremony: Honoring excellence in prevention, Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. in the Oklahoma Judicial Center Great Room.

26th Oklahoma Child Abuse and Neglect Conference: The OSDH Family and Prevention Services are co-sponsoring a prevention track. Visit this link for more information: https://www.ouhsc.edu/okcantraining/Annual-Conference

Skydance Bridge Lights Up for Child Abuse Prevention Event: Everyone participating in April prevention activities will gather at the bridge to close out April on Tuesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. with a group photo.

Help spread the word about parentPRO. Free parenting support delivered to the family’s door by connecting them to a family support program staffed by specially trained professionals who teach parenting skills and child development, as well as ways to reduce stress and nurture children. They are also beneficial in providing community resources that fit the family’s need. http://www.parentpro.org/

Get involved with Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma by calling Parent Promise at (405) 232-2500.

Volunteer to serve on the statewide CAP ACTION Committee and to help with future activities by emailing sheriet@health.ok.gov.

For additional information about child abuse prevention or how to get involved with other activities in your community, contact a local county health department or Sherie Trice at (405) 271-7611.