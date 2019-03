Ardmore

Catherine Louise Watkins Beal, 98, retired educator, died March 26, 2019. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Rosehill Cemetery. (Craddock)



Tishomingo

Aida Luz Milligan, 81, teacher, died March 26, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Untied Methodist Church. Interment will be at Hinton Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)